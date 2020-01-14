|
James Hinkle
Montgomery - James Elmer Hinkle passed away on January 13, 2020 at age 86 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. A celebration of his life will be held on January 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with a visitation at 3:00 pm. Jim was born on June 24, 1933 in Lafayette, Indiana as the third of six children of Ura and Clifford Hinkle. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Evans, and together they raised four children: Michelle (Chuck) Hammock, Cheryll (Randy) Ross, Sandra (William) Taylor and James (Kristie) Hinkle. Upon graduation from the University of Illinois, he accepted a commission in the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. Jim's career as an Air Force pilot provided the family numerous opportunities for travel. Jim retired in 1976 after serving in the Air Search and Rescue Service, Strategic Air Command, as a Missile Combat Crew Commander and he was a Tactical Air Command Instructor Pilot during the Vietnam War flying the AC-47 gunship. During his career, he received numerous military commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, 13 Air Medals and the Cross of Gallantry. After retiring from serving his country, Jim began a second career serving his community as an Industrial Arts teacher at Georgia Washington Junior High. He also continued his own education and obtained two Master's degrees and an Education Specialist degree. In 1984, he was recognized as the Alabama PTA Teacher of the Year and presented a key to the city. After his second retirement, Jim and Joan traveled extensively abroad and took multiple trips to Disney World. They were both involved in Sunday school and church activities at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was devoted to the Boy Scout Program and was awarded the Silver Beaver and was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He was elected to the BSA Leadership Hall of Fame in 2010. Jim was an accomplished wood worker and was always quick with a story or joke. In addition to Joan, his wife of 64 years, Jim is survived by his five brothers and sisters; Charles (Lynette) Hinkle, Marjorie Taylor, Carolyn Maciejewski, Robert (Shirley) Hinkle and Ruth (Jerry) Kruezer; his four children, six grandchildren; Sarah (Charlie) Vaughan, Erin (Liam) Kelly, Rachel Taylor, CJ Hammock, James Eric Hinkle, Joshua Hinkle and great-grandchildren Leah and Boe Vaughan. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or the Tukabatchee Area Council Boy Scouts.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020