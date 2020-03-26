Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
1931 - 2020
Lake Martin - James H. Bagley, Jr., age 88 of Lake Martin, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Tallassee Health & Rehabilitation. He was born in Montgomery on November 1, 1931 to Clyde Moseley and James H. Bagley, Sr. James was a graduate of Lanier High School and studied at Huntingdon College and Auburn University before serving in the Air Force. He then worked for AT&T for 30 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger siblings, Margaret Lamar Tillery, Roy Bagley and Helen Cox as well as his grandson, Chris Mathews, and son-in-law, Bill Shanks. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Sara Jo of Lake Martin; his four children, Barbara Shanks of Montgomery, Diane Carmichael (Kevin) of Berkeley Lake, GA, James H. Bagley, III (Sandra) of Tallassee and Tom Bagley (Melissa) of Notasulga; and his grandchildren, Sharron Mathews, Sara Carmichael and Michael, Grant and James Bagley. James loved his Lord Jesus Christ and his family very much and they loved him. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tallassee Health & Rehabilitation (2639 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee, AL 36078) or Community Hospice Care (805 Friendship Rd., Tallassee, AL 36078).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
