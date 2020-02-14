|
|
James Ira Bozeman
Ramer - Bozeman, James Ira, 69, a resident of Ramer, AL passed away February 12, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Grady, AL at 2:00PM with the family receiving friends an hour prior. He is survived by his wife, Betty Bozeman; daughter, Jamie (Andrew) Cantey; grandchildren, Cayden & Case; sister, Valeria Kohn and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020