Montgomery - James Edward Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter H. Johnson, Sr. and Carrie Belle Tarpley Johnson. He is survived by his sister in law Betty Y. Johnson and his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Lloyd Noland Long term Care Hospital and to Mr. Johnson's caregivers, who faithfully took loving care of him.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 22, 2019