James Joseph Minor
- - James Joseph Minor, passed away peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama on April 19, 2019. James was born in Cordova, Alabama to Jesse Jahue and Audrey Kathryn Minor.
During his early years, James lived in Cordova and Winfield. He attended elementary and part of high school in Russellville but graduated from Tallapoosa County High School in Dadeville in 1947.
James joined the Navy in 1948 where he served as an Airman and Electronics Technician until his honorable discharge in 1952.
After his discharge from the Navy, James worked in Fayette, Alabama at Alabama Mills, Inc. One fateful weekend night, at the local square dance, he met the love of his life, Rutha Johnston. James and Rutha were married in Fayette on August 2, 1957.
James and Rutha moved to Montgomery in 1958 where he took a job with Alabama School Supply Co. He was employed there until 1962 when he took a job with the State of Alabama in the Revenue Department. In 1963, he transferred to the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
Though she only lived 3 months, the Lord used the death of their daughter, Susie, to lead them to Eastern Hills Baptist Church in 1966 where each of them professed their faith in Christ and became long time, active members of the church.
Rutha, James' beloved wife of 37 years, lost her battle with cancer on April 9, 1994.
James moved to Auburn, Alabama in 2004 where he attended Lakeview Baptist church and most recently, First Baptist Opelika where he was an active member of the Berry Dudley Sunday school class.
In his retirement, James was involved in many hobbies including gardening, ham radio, computers, and investment clubs. In 2000, his Hilltop Investment Club, based out of Eastern Hills Baptist Church, was recognized as the top performing investment club in Alabama by Value Line. One of James' favorite hobbies in recent years was tracing his "family tree". He had successfully traced his lineage back 15 generations.
James loved attending Auburn baseball and basketball games. He was also a faithful volunteer at Alabama Archive and History, Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief, East Alabama Medical Center, and various other organizations throughout his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Audrey, his beautiful wife, Rutha, his precious daughter, Susan Joan, and his brother, Jerry Minor.
He is survived by his sons Philip (Tina) of Auburn, AL and Thomas (Jerri) of Vestavia Hills, AL; five grandchildren Katie and Austen of Auburn, AL, and Caroline, Walker and Bo of Vestavia Hills, AL.
He is also survived by two sisters, Neva Huddleston and Ann Evans (Charlie) of Fort Walton Beach, FL. and his brother Larry Minor (Pam) of Pell City, AL. James also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation for James will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church Opelika. Funeral service will be held in the chapel immediately following visitation with Dr. Rick Marshall and Reverend Larry Armstrong officiating.
A graveside service and burial will follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Baptist Church of Opelika or Bethany House.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2019