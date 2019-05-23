|
James Kelley Gillespie, Sr.
Millbrook - James Kelley Gillespie, Sr., 82, of Millbrook died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Prattville Baptist Hospital.
He was born on Friday, August 14, 1936 in Chilton Co., AL, son of the late Walter Kelley Gillespie and the late Mary Ethel Corley Gillespie.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Gillespie of Millbrook, AL; sons, Richard Lee Gillespie, David Earl (Jennifer) Gillespie; grandchildren, Daniel Gilmore, Chris Gillespie, Stephen Gillespie, Jayden Gillespie, Brittany Flores, Sean Gillespie, Heather Gillespie, Summer Gillespie; Sister, Betty Ellison.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Kelley Gillespie, Jr. and grandson, Richard Gillespie.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at River of Life Church, Deatsville, AL.
Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at River of Life Church with Rev. Nick Edwards officiating.
Interment will follow in Chilton Memorial Gardens, Clanton, AL.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 23, 2019