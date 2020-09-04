1/
James Kenneth Green
Hope Hull - James Kenneth Green, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by the State of Alabama in the Revenue Department, where he retired as the Chief of the Ad Valorem Tax Division after 36 years of service. Ken was a longtime, active member of Hope Hull United Methodist Church, where he served as the treasurer and was a Legacy Member. He was also an active member of the Beaus and Belles Square Dance Club. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Bessie Green; brother, John Ed Green; and sister, Marie Stanford. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Oppoline V. Green; children, Jimmy Green, Becky (Van) VanValkenburgh, Debbie (Dale) Moncrief; grandchildren, James (Kathi) Green, Danny (Sarah) Moncrief, Dean (Erika) Moncrief, Rebecca (Trevor) Klingenschmitt, Richard VanValkenburgh; great grandchildren, Graci Green, Levi Green, Hadlei Green, Dixon Moncrief, Darby Lynn Moncrief, Kate Moncrief; sister, Patricia (Boyd) Drinkard; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hope Hull UMC at 10:00am with a service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Green, Danny Moncrief, Dean Moncrief, Richard VanValkenburgh, Trevor Klingenschmitt, and Rebecca Klingenschmitt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hull UMC. A special word of thanks to the Amedisys Hospice group for their special care and kindness.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
