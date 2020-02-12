|
James L. Watts
Locust Grove - WATTS, James L., a resident of Locust Grove, GA, passed away February 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 192 7th Street, Prattville, AL, 36067, with Pastor Fred Gray officiating and Rev. Christella Watts eulogizing. Interment will be held at Chapman Cemetery, Prattville, AL with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. Family hour will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the chapel of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, 1120 Bragg Street, Montgomery AL, 36108.The body of Mr. Watts will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020