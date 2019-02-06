Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Larry Burks


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
James Larry Burks Obituary
Larry James Burks

Charleston - Mr. Larry James Burks was born to the late Alexander Burks and Gussie Stovall Burks on September 16, 1955 in Montgomery, AL. Larry graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1973. After high school, Larry attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, Rhode Island. After completing the program, he was accepted into the United States Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD. Larry graduated and served active duty as a Midshipman. Due to health reasons, Larry was honorably discharged. After time served in the Navy, Larry began a new career with the federal government as a trouble shooter. He traveled extensively to many international countries for over 20 years until his health declined. Larry departed this life on Friday, January 25, 2019, in Charleston, SC.

Mr. Larry James Burks was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Alexander Burks, his mother, Mrs. Gussie Stovall Burks, two sisters, Mrs. Mary McAlister and Ms. Fannie Burks, and three brothers, Mr. Alexander Burks, Jr., Mr. Walter Burks, and Mr. Ellis Burks.

Larry is survived by one son, Michael Howard of Montgomery, AL., three sisters, Mrs. Susie Smiley, Mrs. Gussie Cole, and Ms. Carrie Burks of Montgomery, AL, one brother, Mr. Jack Burks of Milton, FL, a special friend, Ms. Vergie Jones of Charleston, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, with burial following at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.