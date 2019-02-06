|
Larry James Burks
Charleston - Mr. Larry James Burks was born to the late Alexander Burks and Gussie Stovall Burks on September 16, 1955 in Montgomery, AL. Larry graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1973. After high school, Larry attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, Rhode Island. After completing the program, he was accepted into the United States Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD. Larry graduated and served active duty as a Midshipman. Due to health reasons, Larry was honorably discharged. After time served in the Navy, Larry began a new career with the federal government as a trouble shooter. He traveled extensively to many international countries for over 20 years until his health declined. Larry departed this life on Friday, January 25, 2019, in Charleston, SC.
Mr. Larry James Burks was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Alexander Burks, his mother, Mrs. Gussie Stovall Burks, two sisters, Mrs. Mary McAlister and Ms. Fannie Burks, and three brothers, Mr. Alexander Burks, Jr., Mr. Walter Burks, and Mr. Ellis Burks.
Larry is survived by one son, Michael Howard of Montgomery, AL., three sisters, Mrs. Susie Smiley, Mrs. Gussie Cole, and Ms. Carrie Burks of Montgomery, AL, one brother, Mr. Jack Burks of Milton, FL, a special friend, Ms. Vergie Jones of Charleston, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, with burial following at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2019