James Lee McCullough
James Lee McCullough passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born on No\/ember 22,1928, in Jones, Alabama, to James Franklin and Annie Lee (née Spigner) McCullough.
James was drafted into the US Army in December of 1948, and served for over 30 years. He attended Helicopter Flight School in 1956, and attained the rank of Warrant Officer CW4, accumulating over 8,000 flight hours in rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.
During his Army career he served in Vietnam and Korea, and was stationed in Hawaii, Europe and Alaska, as well as many posts within the Continental US. Following his retirement from the Army in February of 1979, he flew helicopters for the Alaska Office of the Bureau of Land Management. He then worked for, and retired from, the People Mover public transportation department in Anchorage and for the aircraft de-icing section at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska.
On August 26, 1951, James married Sara Louise Bowles, of Billingsley, Alabama. They raised two daughters together and were married for more than 60 years. After several years as a widower, James married Delores (Dee) Scott, in Prattville, Alabama.
James was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Matthew and John, three sisters — Louise Hancock, Lucile Corley, and Wilodean Nichols, and both his wives. He is survived by his sister Nettie Hamilton, two daughters — Janet McCullough and Bonita Geary, three granddaughters — Connie McCullough, Salena Bias and Lora Geary, two great grandsons — Tyler Bias and Lincoln Adams, and numerous extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Prattville, Alabama, on November 12, 2019, with Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Visitation is at 10:00am with funeral service beginning at 11:00am.
James was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Prattville. He lived a life filled with gratitude to God for the many blessings showered upon him, and he loved sharing those blessings with others in need. He requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church Prattville, 138 S. Washington St., Prattville, AL 36067, or to the American Red Cross.
O God, you have delivered my soul from death, yes, my feet from falling, that I may walk before You in the light of life. Psalm 56:13
