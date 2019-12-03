Resources
Prattville - James Lonon, age 94, of Prattville, AL passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. James was drafted into the Army at age 18 and served in World War II. After the war, James went to college and received a degree in finance. Shortly after, James enlisted in the Air force and served another 22 years and was stationed in Vietnam, Korea and Ethiopia to name a few. James is survived by his sister Kathleen (Corky) Prince and son Ivar Lonon, wife Paige Lonon and grandchildren Brandon and Brian Lonon.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
