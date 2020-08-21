James M. TaylorMontgomery - James "Jimmy" Milton Taylor, Jr., 80, died on August 20, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents, James Milton and Anna Dora Shepherd Taylor. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama in 1958. He married Nancy Madeleine Rigsby on June 22, 1963. They were happily married for 57 years.James was a hard, industrious worker his entire life. He served in the Marine Reserves. He began his career with the Alabama Gas Corporation on August 22, 1960. He worked as a Serviceman for 43 years. After retiring, he continued to work as a self-employed service provider in the HVAC and plumbing industry.James loved fishing, working and his family. He was a lifelong, avid fisherman that began as a child fishing with his parents. As much as he loved being on the lake, fishing took a backseat to his passion for his work. His work just wasn't a job, it was his way of helping people. He got to know his customers and cared for them. His work ethic was also driven by the love of his family. He loved being a husband father and granddaddy.He was preceded in death by his parents James Milton and Evelyn Taylor and Anna Dora Shepherd McGoogan; his Brother, John Taylor, and his parent in-laws, Edd and Mabry Rigsby.Survived by his devoted wife Nancy Rigsby Taylor; two daughters, Tammy Hagood (Eddie) and Jamie Chance Jeffries (Butch); four grandchildren, Kaitlan Rose Hagood, James Tyler Hagood, Caleb Taylor Chance and Madeleine "Mae Mae" Chance; his sister, Charlotte Clifton and brother, Jack Taylor.Funeral Services for M. Taylor will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.