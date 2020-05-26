|
James McGill
James McGill died peacefully on May 23, 2020 after a short period in the hospital. He was 97 years old and lived a long and eventful life. He is survived by his wife of almost 75 years Voncile McGill of Montgomery, AL, his three sons Scott McGill (and wife Jennifer) of Crane Hill, AL, Allen McGill (and wife Paula) of Wetumpka, AL and Ken McGill (and wife Cathy) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC , his sister Juanita Harry (and husband John) of Duluth, GA, and his four beloved grandchildren (Lori of Flowery Branch, GA, Sarah of Denver, CO, Adrienne of Girdwood, AK and Chase of Crane Hill, AL).
James was born on October 31, 1922 in Alexander City, AL and he lived his early life there, until going off to Auburn University. His college career was cut short by World War II---he enlisted into the Army Air Force, where he served a several-year tour in Europe. He specifically provided air support services to the Allied invasion of Normandy and all the way to Paris and then Berlin. After returning home as the war ended, he married Voncile Hayes and then reenlisted in the Air Force, where he served a distinguished 22 year career, ending his service in 1964 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
He returned to Alabama and began a second career with the US Postal Service, where he served another 13 years. Upon retiring from his career in the Federal service, he began a third and final career with the Alabama State Department of Revenue. After finally retiring from that 10 year career, he devoted his life to his family and volunteer work. Along the way, he also found time to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Troy State University.
During his long life he exemplified the "Greatest Generation"----service, hard work and devotion to country and family. He loved the time he spent with his family at his cabin on Lake Martin, tinkering with all things mechanical, and he loved to follow college sports (especially Auburn football). He and his wife were longtime members of Morningview Baptist Church in Montgomery.
James will be missed by his remaining family members, but his wisdom and the memories of our times with him will stay with us forever.
He will be laid to rest during a small family service in the McGill family section of the Hillview Memorial Park of Alexander City, AL. In lieu of flowers, any donations in his memory should be made to the , or another trusted Veterans' service agency.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 26 to May 27, 2020