Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker Family Cemetery
James McLemore Walker Obituary
James McLemore Walker

- - James McLemore Walker - Mac was born July 28, 1928, to Benjamin Watson Walker and Ophelia McLemore Walker. He died April 22, 2019.

Graveside services will be Thursday, April 25, 2:00 P.M., Walker Family Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the family home afterward.

His wife Susan Riggs died in 2014. He is also predeceased by his brother Benjamin Watson Walker, Jr. and wife, Frances Litchfield Walker; brother-in-law Frank Willard Riggs; brother-in-law Blucher Hamilton Cooper, and his wife Peggy Gray Cooper.

Mac is survived by his children James McLemore Walker, Jr., May Walker Underwood, Ophelia Tanner Walker, Nancy Walker Turman (Doug) and David Riggs Walker (Cheryl); grandchildren Rena Underwood Brown (Josh), Macy Underwood Dickinson, George William Underwood, Walker Braxton Turman (Beatrice), Charles Marshall Turman, Young Lei Turman, Julia Day Turman, David Riggs Walker, Jr. and Ragan Elizabeth Walker; great-granddaughter Bailey Brown; and sister-in-law Isobel B. Riggs.

Full obituary can be seen at www.corbittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
