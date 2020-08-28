James "Keith" MeltonMontgomery - James "Keith" Melton, 69, of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. Keith was born November 16, 1950 to Earle and Margaret Joann Melton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Margaret Joann Melton, brother John E. Melton and sister Lisa Ann Melton. Keith was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and he retired from the State of Alabama on December 31,2015. Keith will be always be remembered for his hard work and take no days off attitude. He was an avid deer hunter and loved to take his friends and family with him to enjoy the outdoors that he loved so much. His friends were more like family to him and enjoyed spending time with them always. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by so many. Keith is survived by his daughters Shannon ( Dennis) Olive of Madison, AL, Rochelle( Robert) Kohn of Montgomery, AL, his son Wade (Nancy) Melton of Birmingham, AL, his former wife Danna Stratigos of Atlanta, GA, eight grandchildren; Hunter, Chapman and Sarah Peyton Olive of Madison, AL; Sydney, Britton and Morgan Kohn of Montgomery, AL; George and Sophia Melton of Birmingham, AL. Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 with visitation at 1:00pm and service immediately after at 2:00pm at Eastwood Presbyterian Church, 1701 Trinity Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.