1/
James "Keith" Melton
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Keith" Melton

Montgomery - James "Keith" Melton, 69, of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. Keith was born November 16, 1950 to Earle and Margaret Joann Melton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Margaret Joann Melton, brother John E. Melton and sister Lisa Ann Melton. Keith was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and he retired from the State of Alabama on December 31,2015. Keith will be always be remembered for his hard work and take no days off attitude. He was an avid deer hunter and loved to take his friends and family with him to enjoy the outdoors that he loved so much. His friends were more like family to him and enjoyed spending time with them always. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by so many. Keith is survived by his daughters Shannon ( Dennis) Olive of Madison, AL, Rochelle( Robert) Kohn of Montgomery, AL, his son Wade (Nancy) Melton of Birmingham, AL, his former wife Danna Stratigos of Atlanta, GA, eight grandchildren; Hunter, Chapman and Sarah Peyton Olive of Madison, AL; Sydney, Britton and Morgan Kohn of Montgomery, AL; George and Sophia Melton of Birmingham, AL. Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 with visitation at 1:00pm and service immediately after at 2:00pm at Eastwood Presbyterian Church, 1701 Trinity Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, directing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Eastwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Eastwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved