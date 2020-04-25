|
|
James Monroe "Billy" Hicks, Jr.
Wetumpka - James Monroe Hicks, Jr. "Billy", age 88, a resident of Wetumpka, AL passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Jean Hicks; sons, James Monroe Hicks, III (Maria), Michael Hicks, and William Hicks; grandchildren, James Monroe Hicks, IV, Katelyn Hicks Johns (Travis); great grandchildren, Carter Johns, Adalynn Johns, and Penelope Johns; sister, Connie Faulk, and sister-in-law, Mary Sorrell. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Laura Hicks, and sisters, Lesley Bishop, Josephine Burnett, Della Bishop, and Hazel Mathews. Services will be private. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020