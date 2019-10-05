|
James "Andrew" Obert
Prattville - James "Andrew" Obert, 27, died Sunday, Sept. 29 at home in Prattville.
Andrew was the beloved son of Bill and Becky Obert of Prattville, and is also survived by his sister, Grayce Arnold (Justin) of Tampa, Fla., his brother William Winters of Prattville, and two nieces, Madeline and Caroline Arnold of Tampa, Fla. His surviving grandparents are Jerry and Vivian Obert of Smiths, Ala.
Andrew was born Oct. 30, 1991, in Columbus, Ga., and attended Prattville High School and Troy State University.
We will miss his kindness, his laughter and his furry bear hugs. He was a big guy and has left a huge hole in our hearts. Rest in peace, sweet boy.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 178 E 4th Street, Prattville, with service following at 11 a.m. Afterwards everyone is invited to a reception in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Marks Episcopal Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019