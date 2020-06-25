James Owen Henderson
Montgomery - James Owen Henderson passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 61. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Jean Payne Henderson; 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com where you may also leave condolences for the family.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.