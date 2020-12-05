James Richard "Dick" Harruff
Montgomery - James Richard "Dick" Harruff, 85, of Montgomery, AL, died, of natural causes, on Nov. 14, 2020 at his home in Montgomery, Alabama with family present.
Dick was born in Celina, Ohio the first son to Russell and Evelyn Bowman Harruff on September 24, 1935. He had two siblings, a younger brother (Thomas R. Harruff) and a younger sister (Sue Harruff Zimmerman).
He married Dorothy "Dot" Howard Harruff in 1957 and had two daughters Kimberly Dawn Harruff and Lynn Harruff Bishop. Dot Harruff died in 1971. Dick remarried to Linda Beasley Harruff who died in 2019.
Dick was a long-time resident of Montgomery, Alabama and was mostly know for his work and leadership at Palomar Insurance. After he retired from Palomar, he kept active by playing golf every chance he got, socializing with friends and family, and was President of the HOA of Wynlakes for several years.
He is survived by his two daughters: Kimberly D. Harruff and Lynn H. Bishop of Montgomery, Alabama. Also, surviving, his brother Thomas R. with wife Anne T. Harruff, of Naples, Florida, with their children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service in his honor is scheduled at Aldersgate UMC at 10:30am on December 10, 2020. Due to COVID, the memorial service can be attended or viewed remotely by logging into Aldersgate UMC and linking to "Aldersgate Live" where the service will be livestreamed. After the memorial, his ashes will be interned within the columbarium located within the courtyard at Aldersgate UMC.
In remembrance, the family suggests that donations be made in Mr. Harruff name to the Montgomery Humane Society https://www.montgomeryhumane.com/donate-now/
.