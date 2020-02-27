Services
James Ronald Gilliland Obituary
Deatsville - Gilliland, James Ronald, 63, resident of Deatsville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial with Pastor Nick Edwards officiating. Visitation will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Clanton, AL. Mr. Gilliland was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Seth Gilliland; and one sister, Nina Sigler. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Thomas; two brothers, Dan Gilliland and Ken Gilliland (Lisa); and extended family and friends. Pallbearers will be Ed Washburn, Eddie Moseley, Ron Berry, Lance Jones, Seth Wilson and Adam Fussel.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
