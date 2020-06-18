James Sagers
Sagers, Mr. James, A Resident of Prattville, AL departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00PM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.