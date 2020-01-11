|
|
James Scandlyn
Montgomery - James Michael "Mickey" Scandlyn joined his dad in the presence of his Savior on January 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 13th, at Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia with Dr. Don Mason officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Mr. Scandlyn was born in Marietta, GA on Sep 28, 1947 and grew up in Macon, GA where he graduated from Willingham High School in 1965. He honorably served in the U. S. Army Intelligence Service during the Vietnam War. He then attended and graduated from the Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy in Atlanta, GA. He served as a pharmacist for many years, retiring from Kroger in Marietta, GA. In retirement Mickey devoted his life to providing loving care to his dad and mom. He moved to Montgomery with his mother where they became faithful members of Frazer United Methodist Church.
Mickey was preceded in death by his father Charles F. Scandlyn. He is survived by his mother Geneva Duncan Scandlyn of Montgomery; brother Ron Scandlyn and his wife Kathie of Macon, GA; niece Dr. Autumn Scandlyn Kocher, her husband Jason, great-niece and nephew Ivie and Gavin of Montgomery; as well as nephew Jonathan Scandlyn, his wife Delaine, and great-nieces Dakota and Bree of Louisville, KY.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020