James Spears
Elmore - James William Spears (July 18, 1927 - September 22, 2020) was born and raised near Enterprise, Alabama. He was a WWII Army Veteran; owned and operated Chevron gas stations for fifty years and was the owner of the first Chevron c-store in Montgomery. He was an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Prattville Dragoon Camp 1524. Those who knew him will truly miss his gentle spirit, kind heart and "one-liner" wit. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ann Pettis Spears; and is survived by sons Larry (Sue) Spears, Bill (Jan) Spears; grandchildren Caron (Steve) Tindoll, Lauren (Hal) Hodge, Eric (Brandy) Spears; great grandchildren Nathan Hodge, Alexandra Hodge, Audrey Tindoll, Andrew Tindoll and Isabella Spears. The family would like to thank Baptist Hospice, especially Allyson Tatum for her compassionate and loving care. Pallbearers will be Hal Hodge, Nathan Hodge, Eric Spears, Andrew Tindoll and Steve Tindoll with honorary pallbearers from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Prattville Dragoons Camp 1524. A visitation is set for Friday, September 25 at 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside celebration of his life will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at 2:00 pm with Rev. Will Dismukes officiating. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com
