|
|
James Stewart Dorman
Wetumpka - Dorman, James Stewart a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 75. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Judge Bill Thompson officiating. Mr. Dorman is preceded in death by his parents Orin & Mamie Dorman; and his sister Sarah Dorman Head. He is survived by his wife Susie Sharp Dorman; children Kathy (Sherman) Goldman, Kristie (Johnny) Pearson, Kevin Sharp Jr., Kody Sharp; sister Helen Dorman Collier; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020