Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
James Hagan
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
More Obituaries for James Hagan
James Thomas Hagan Jr. Obituary
James Thomas Hagan, Jr.

Wetumpka - James Thomas Hagan, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Sarah Moss Hagan; Daughter, Debbie and Scott Miller; Son, Jim and Lori Hagan; and Grandchildren, Payton Miller and Jacque Hagan.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00pm, with a Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers to include: Payton Miller, Scott Miller, Carey Reagan, Jr., Windley Wade Tatom, Rick Stallings, and Jeff Stallings.

Special thanks to Dr. Donald Marshall, Teri, Renae, and Nurses and Staff 3-North at Jackson Hospital.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hagan Family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
