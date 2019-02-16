|
|
James Thomas Hagan, Jr.
Wetumpka - James Thomas Hagan, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Sarah Moss Hagan; Daughter, Debbie and Scott Miller; Son, Jim and Lori Hagan; and Grandchildren, Payton Miller and Jacque Hagan.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00pm, with a Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers to include: Payton Miller, Scott Miller, Carey Reagan, Jr., Windley Wade Tatom, Rick Stallings, and Jeff Stallings.
Special thanks to Dr. Donald Marshall, Teri, Renae, and Nurses and Staff 3-North at Jackson Hospital.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hagan Family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019