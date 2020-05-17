|
|
James Walter
Montgomery - James Northcutt Walter passed away on May16, 2020 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his parents, Aurelia and Jesse Bethea Walter, and his sister, Mary Cargile. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Dell Walter; sons Jimmy Walter, Jr. (Laura) of Montgomery, AL and Bobby Walter (Lee) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren James Walter III (Skye), John Walter (Stephanie), Jason Walter, Adele Walter Conrad (Liston) and Carolyn Walter; and three great-grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Montgomery, Jim graduated from Marion Military Institute, attended the University of Alabama and received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from West Point in 1952 and shortly thereafter deployed overseas for combat in the Korean War. Jim was the President of Algernon Blair, Inc., which built many large commercial and military buildings and hospitals throughout the country. Jim greatly enjoyed his close association and friendship with his Algernon Blair colleagues both during his career and in retirement. Jim enjoyed playing golf and other sports. He was captain of the golf team at West Point and twice won the Montgomery Country Club Men's Championship. Jim was Past President of the Montgomery Country Club and Past President of the Montgomery Academy Board of Directors. Jim and Dell were devoted members of the Church of Ascension for many years, where Jim served as Senior Warden. They were founding members of ChristChurch Anglican Church. The family wishes to thank the kind staff and employees of Oak Grove Inn and Waterford Place for the loving care received over the last several years. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ChristChurch Anglican Church, 8800 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117 or the Montgomery Academy, 3240 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36106. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 17 to May 19, 2020