James Wesley Berry, Sr
Montgomery - James Wesley Berry, Sr., 82, of Montgomery, AL, passed from this life November 7, 2019. He was born in Deatsville, AL to Gordon & Avis Berry. He was one of ten children. James was a member of the Church of Christ for sixty-six years. He had served as an elder and a Bible class teacher. His passion was teaching others the gospel through personal evangelism, which resulted in over 150 people being led to Christ. James was also known for his Bible tracts ministry. James is survived by his dear wife of sixty-one years, Jean Berry; son, Wesley (Wilma) Berry; three granddaughters, whom he adored; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters and one brother. He was proceeded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, at 1 PM at Eastern Meadows Church of Christ, 8460 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL, with the funeral following at 2 PM. Stephen Wiggins, of San Augustine, TX, will be officiating. Interment will be at Stony Point church of Christ, Deatsville, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Eastern Meadows Church of Christ Building Fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019