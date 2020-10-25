1/
James William Poitevint Ii
James William Poitevint, II

Montgomery - James William Poitevint, II passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to James and Dorothy Poitevint and was reared in Huntsville, Alabama. After high school, he entered Martin College; and then transferred to the University of North Alabama where he graduated with a degree in psychology. His first job was in Montgomery where he has lived ever since then. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Penelope Powell Poitevint; daughter, Heather J. Daffin (Tyson); grandchildren, Witt Daffin, Laura Tyson Daffin; brother, Robert Wooldridge "Ridge" Poitevint; sisters, Ginger Lundstrom (Jay) and Pat Woolen; as well as nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. A private service will be held at a later date. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
