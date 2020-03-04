|
James "Jim" Young
Montgomery - James H. Young of Montgomery was called home to God on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Gadsden, graduated from Gadsden High School in 1943, and entered the Navy, serving as a Corpsman, Chief Petty Officer Third Class, during WWII. Returning to Gadsden in 1946, Jim met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Grace Turner. Working as a radio personality, he moved his young family to Montgomery in 1958, and remained here the rest of his life. Leaving radio, he joined The Montgomery Advertiser, where he worked during three decades.Upon retirement, Jim and Carolyn enjoyed traveling, their farm, and being grandparents.Jim enjoyed a second career in radio and television commercials, as well as a variety of community service roles, including the Montgomery blood drive, election work, and reading to the blind over the radio. Jim was an active member of Montgomery's First Baptist Church spanning seven decades. Although he had many roles, he was most widely known as the narrator for the church's famous Living Christmas Tree. He is reunited with his beloved wife Carolyn Grace. He is survived by his son James Thomas, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, and his grandchildren Elizabeth Carolyn, James William, and Jeremy Thomas. He is missed by all who had the privilege to know him. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Jim are asked to make a memorial gift in his name to the First Baptist Church Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020