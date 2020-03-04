Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for James Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Young Obituary
James "Jim" Young

Montgomery - James H. Young of Montgomery was called home to God on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Gadsden, graduated from Gadsden High School in 1943, and entered the Navy, serving as a Corpsman, Chief Petty Officer Third Class, during WWII. Returning to Gadsden in 1946, Jim met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Grace Turner. Working as a radio personality, he moved his young family to Montgomery in 1958, and remained here the rest of his life. Leaving radio, he joined The Montgomery Advertiser, where he worked during three decades.Upon retirement, Jim and Carolyn enjoyed traveling, their farm, and being grandparents.Jim enjoyed a second career in radio and television commercials, as well as a variety of community service roles, including the Montgomery blood drive, election work, and reading to the blind over the radio. Jim was an active member of Montgomery's First Baptist Church spanning seven decades. Although he had many roles, he was most widely known as the narrator for the church's famous Living Christmas Tree. He is reunited with his beloved wife Carolyn Grace. He is survived by his son James Thomas, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, and his grandchildren Elizabeth Carolyn, James William, and Jeremy Thomas. He is missed by all who had the privilege to know him. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Jim are asked to make a memorial gift in his name to the First Baptist Church Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -