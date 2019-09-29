|
|
Jamie Hudgins
Hope Hull - Jamie Lynn Horn Hudgins, age 64, resident of Hope Hull, AL, passed away on September 18, 2019 after a short illness. In lieu of a church service, her family and close friends will have a Celebration of Life gathering to share stories and remember her loving essence. In lieu of flowers, she would like for her friends and business associates to give generously to one of the organizations listed below. Jamie was born on November 13, 1954 in Queens, NY. She earned her BS degree in Marine Science in 1976 from Southampton College (LIU). During the summer of 1975, she worked as the Switchboard Operator in the Rainbow Room in the NBC building in Manhattan. After graduation from college, she worked at a brokerage house in Manhattan and in Philadelphia. She earned her MS degree in Fishery Science (aquaculture/fish breeding) from Auburn University in 1981. After graduate school, she worked for 2 years as the Hatchery Manager for EKK-WILL Tropical Fish Farm near Tampa, FL. Jamie and Michael married on the S.S. Emerald Seas ocean liner on April 15, 1983. Together they bought a 25 acre farm in Hope Hull and for the next 35 years nurtured a large vegetable garden, as well as chickens and rabbits. Their friends and family enjoyed the fruits of their labors every growing season. She was employed by Merrill Lynch in Montgomery for 36 years, first as Wire Room Operator and then as Client Associate. She retired as a Senior Registered Client Associate. She is survived by her father Paul Robert Horn (Georgia), her mother Joan Zagar Pulaski (John), her husband, Michael D. Hudgins, her cat Scooty, her sister-in-law, Rebekah Hudgins (Greg Brough), nephews, Walker and Reuben, her brother-in-law, Richard O. Hudgins (Lesley), nephew, Chris, and many loving friends and family members. Her life motto was "Be Fearlessly Authentic"; and she was that. She was an avid birthday card writer (she never forgot one) and people always loved to see her beautiful handwriting. She was an observant biologist, a gardener, a cook, a baker, an award-winning pickle and jelly maker, and a philanthropist. She was known for her keen sense of humor and great laugh, her knowledge of the English language, her attention to detail in all things, her love of the natural world, her beautiful singing voice, and her love of Zydeco and Cajun dancing. And, everyone who knew her appreciated her skill at flower arranging, her eclectic lapel pin collection, and her antique relish dish collection. She had a tender, loving heart and felt deep compassion for friends, business associates, the homeless, and stray cats. She always thought of others first, never of herself. She gave generously to various organizations, such as, the Xerces Society, Montgomery Food Bank, Montgomery Botanical Gardens, ASPCA, Sierra Club, World Wildlife Fund, Natural Wildlife Federation, and the Environmental Defense Fund. Her idea of a fun time was going to a museum, walking in a botanical garden, and taking walks in state and national parks. She loved many types of music. Depending on her mood, her music of choice was zydeco, soft jazz, bossa nova, Celtic, blues, and rock and roll. To decompress from work, she would put on some music and dance around the house and sing. Then, she would cook one of her famous Italian meals from scratch and would listen to the wonderful music and lyrics of Michael Franks. The world is a better place because of her generosity and tender, caring spirit. Jamie will be missed deeply. She was one of God's most perfect, darling creations. Think of her when you see a rainbow, smell a beautiful flower or hear a bird singing. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019