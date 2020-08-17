1/
Jamie Wingard Sharpe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Wingard Sharpe

SHARPE, Jamie Wingard, 94, passed away August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert G. Sharpe; parents Coleman and Lola Wingard; sisters, Eloise Walsh, Evelyn Neal; brother, Marquis Wingard; brother-in-laws, John Walsh, Wilburn Neal, Moses Sellers, Frank Mosley; daughter-in-law Jackie Sharpe and son-in-law Glenn Bailey. She is survived by her children, Karon Bailey, Albert Sharpe, Robbie Allen (Tony); grandchildren, Kathryn Hartman (Michael), Charlotte Hightower (Scott Martinez), Carney Sharpe (Lori), Clay Sharpe (Lauren), Jamie Sharpe (Lee), David Allen (Storian), Robert Allen (Katelen) and Rusty Allen (Laurie); Great Grandchildren, Charalyn Morgan (Harrison), Michael Hartman II, Elaina Hartman, Jackson Sharpe, Sawyer Sharpe, Sydney Sharpe, Sarah Sharpe, Savannah Sharpe, Coleman Sharpe, Carrie Sharpe, Ivy Sharpe, Myles Sharpe, Anna Leigh Allen, John David Allen, Bryce Allen, Gates Allen, Brody Allen, Hudson Allen, Peyton Allen; sisters, Malinda Sellers, Ruby Mosley; sister-in-law, Jeannine Wingard and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Carney Sharpe, Clay Sharpe, Jamie Sharpe, David Allen, Robert Allen and Rusty Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Kathryn Hartman and Charlotte Hightower. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Montgomery or Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery, AL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Sweet memories of her & her precious family. Prayers for her children /& family.
Cheryl Register Snellgrove & family
Family
August 17, 2020
Pray God’s comfort and love be with you.
Barbara J Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved