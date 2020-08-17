Jamie Wingard SharpeSHARPE, Jamie Wingard, 94, passed away August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert G. Sharpe; parents Coleman and Lola Wingard; sisters, Eloise Walsh, Evelyn Neal; brother, Marquis Wingard; brother-in-laws, John Walsh, Wilburn Neal, Moses Sellers, Frank Mosley; daughter-in-law Jackie Sharpe and son-in-law Glenn Bailey. She is survived by her children, Karon Bailey, Albert Sharpe, Robbie Allen (Tony); grandchildren, Kathryn Hartman (Michael), Charlotte Hightower (Scott Martinez), Carney Sharpe (Lori), Clay Sharpe (Lauren), Jamie Sharpe (Lee), David Allen (Storian), Robert Allen (Katelen) and Rusty Allen (Laurie); Great Grandchildren, Charalyn Morgan (Harrison), Michael Hartman II, Elaina Hartman, Jackson Sharpe, Sawyer Sharpe, Sydney Sharpe, Sarah Sharpe, Savannah Sharpe, Coleman Sharpe, Carrie Sharpe, Ivy Sharpe, Myles Sharpe, Anna Leigh Allen, John David Allen, Bryce Allen, Gates Allen, Brody Allen, Hudson Allen, Peyton Allen; sisters, Malinda Sellers, Ruby Mosley; sister-in-law, Jeannine Wingard and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Carney Sharpe, Clay Sharpe, Jamie Sharpe, David Allen, Robert Allen and Rusty Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Kathryn Hartman and Charlotte Hightower. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Montgomery or Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery, AL.