Jane Crump Richardson
Montgomery - Jane Crump Richardson, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, died at home peacefully Sunday August 4, following a lengthy illness.
Jane was a 1957 graduate of Sydney Lanier High School and later attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority. An avid and skilled tennis player and an accomplished Gold Life Master in bridge, Jane loved competition and was a worthy opponent in all games that she played. Jane adored her family and was known to keep a trusty and beloved dog by her side.
The Rev. Jay Wolf will conduct a memorial service in celebration of her life at 12:00, Wednesday, August 7th in the Stakely Sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 305 S. Perry Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Noble and Mary Elizabeth Bashinsky Crump. Survivors include her husband: John Perry Richardson; two sons: John Douglas Yelverton III and his wife, Mary Lee and Noble Crump Yelverton and his wife, Stuart; two sisters: Elizabeth Burford Crump and Helen Crump Wells and five grandchildren: Lee Gayle Yelverton, Jane Douglas Yelverton, Katherine Noble Yelverton, John Hall Massey, Jr. and Lucy Dunn Massey. Jane's husband and sons would like to gratefully thank Debbie Meeks, Shenetta Hicks & Rosetta Hicks for the dedicated and loving care that they showed Jane during the years of her lengthy illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019