Jane O'Rear Yarbrough
Montgomery - Jane Johnson O'Rear Yarbrough passed away at home in Montgomery on March 12, 2019. Jane grew up in Eutaw, Alabama, and after graduation from Greene County High School and Auburn University, she moved to Montgomery where she taught at Lanier High School and Cloverdale Jr. High School. She married William Gunter O'Rear who predeceased her. She subsequently married David Coleman Yarbrough. Jane's many civic activities included the Montgomery Junior League's League Larks, the Music Study Club, member of the Board of Directors of The First White House of the Confederacy, and numerous others. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Bloodworth Class, and was a long time member of the Chancel Choir.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Hayden Dean Johnson; husband, William G. O'Rear; and daughter, Hayden O'Rear Fulton. She is survived by her husband, Coleman; her sons, William Gunter O'Rear, Jr. (Rebecca), David Coleman Yarbrough, Jr., George Taylor Yarbrough (Michael Lammons); son-in-law, James Fulton; brother, William H. Johnson III (Melanie); grandchildren, Sam Gunter O'Rear, Jack Marley O'Rear, Sadie O'Rear; nephews and niece, Hank Johnson, Walton Johnson, and Sallie Johnson; as well as her beloved Bouviers, Smokey and Sassy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30pm at Greenwood Cemetery with a Graveside Service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Montgomery Humane Society or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019