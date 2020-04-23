Services
Jane Talley


1939 - 2020
Jane Talley Obituary
Jane Talley

Fairhope, AL - Jane Rhodes Talley, age 81, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama passed away on April 21, 2020, on her birthday, following an extended illness. She was the salutatorian of her 1957 graduating class at Montgomery County High School, Ramer, Alabama; a member of the Beta Club, and a majorette in her high school band. She received her B.S. degree and Masters degree in guidance and counseling, graduating cum laude, from Livingston University. She was employed as a therapist for many years in the Mental Health field before retiring and moving to Baldwin County to be near family members. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Freddie Rhodes White and Donna Ruth Rhodes. Survivors include brothers Gil Rhodes of Orange Beach, AL and Barry Rhodes of Brandon, Ms., two sons, Kyle Bruce Raines and Kenneth Robert Raines, of Fairhope, AL, and three Grandchildren, Ashley Raines Rorie of North Carolina, Justin Raines and Emily Raines of Fairhope, AL. Visitation Services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, AL on Saturday, April 25 10:00 -11:00 am with graveside services to follow at 12:00 pm in Bethlehem Cemetery of Lapine, AL. The family will accept flowers or any memorial contribution. Memorial contributions should be made to the USA Mitchell Cancer Center, Fairhope, AL c/o Dr. Daniel Cameron.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
