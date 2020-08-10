1/1
Jane Yarbrough Finley
Jane Yarbrough Finley

Mckinney, TX - Jane Yarbrough Finley, a longtime resident of Prattville, AL passed away on August 9, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, John Yarbrough and Julia Gillespie Yarbrough; sister Frances Yarbrough Northcutt.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Finley Payne (Kent), Heather Finley Renegar (Chris), and John Finley; grandchildren Kailey Payne, Olivia Payne, Ella Renegar, and Ian Renegar, and sister Helen Yarbrough.

Ms. Finley was born January 25, 1941 in Prattville, AL and was a life-long member of Prattville First United Methodist Church. She was an amazing mother, beloved Nana, and active member in the Prattville community.

Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date in Prattville, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 100 East Fourth Street, Prattville, AL 36067.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2020.
