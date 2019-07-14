Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church, in the Parlor
Opelika, AL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of First Baptist Church of Opelika
Opelika, AL
Janene Hocutt Jones


1930 - 2019
Janene Hocutt Jones Obituary
Janene Hocutt Jones

Auburn - August 17, 1930-July 12, 2019

Mrs. Janene Hocutt Jones, 88, of Auburn passed away at Oak Park Retirement home on July 12, 2019. A Funeral service for Mrs. Jones will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Opelika. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the parlor at First Baptist Church. Dr. Mike King will officiate and interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Mrs. Jones was born in Walker County, AL., to parents Henry and Emma Hocutt. She was the church Secretary at Memorial Presbyterian of Montgomery, AL. for 30 years, and was also a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, James M. "Jim" Jones and her parents: Henry and Emma Hocutt.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her children: Sharon Jones Wilson, James Stephen (Libby) Jones, Craig David Jones, Lyn Jones (David) Littleton, and Patty Adams Jones; grandchildren: Matthew Thomas (Beth) Wilson, Aaron Stephen (Catherine) Jones, Meredith Wilson Mitchell, Craig David Jones, Jr., Kevin Martin (Kaitlyn) Littleton, James Derek Jones, Emily Janene Littleton, and Rachel Elizabeth Littleton; great-grandchildren: Kyler Matthew Mitchell, Evan Connor Wilson, Avery Caroline Wilson, Wyatt Shawn Mitchell, James Pearson Jones, and William Stephen Jones.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 14, 2019
