Janice Barber LaneAuburn - Janice Barber Lane was born on June 25, 1935 in Elmore County, Alabama. She went to her eternal home to live with Jesus on August 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00AM -9:45AM at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside Services will begin at 10:00AM at Greenwood Serenity Cemetery, where she will be buried beside her beloved husband and daughter, with Kyle Clayton officiating. Janice resided in Montgomery, Alabama the majority of her life. The last 4 years were lived in Auburn, Alabama to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Leo Barber and Rhoda Vinson, and brother, James Harold Barber; and her husband of 62 wonderful years, Rev. Joseph Calvin Lane; and both of her beloved children, Tina Dianne Nave and Joseph Mark Lane. Janice is survived by her Grandchildren, Leah Gotthelf and husband, Joe Gotthelf, and Jared Lane; and Great granddaughter Emma Lane Gotthelf and great grandson, Barrett Gotthelf.Janice was a devoted woman of God and loved her family unconditionally. She was extremely proud to be a preacher's wife. She worked and retired from Sears, mainly to keep up with her fashion habits. She loved purses and a good pair of high heeled shoes. Everyone enjoyed her southern cooking, especially her sweet tea and delicious dressing at Thanksgiving. She will be missed dearly by all, but we know she is the happiest she has ever been, reuniting with her husband and children.Serving as pallbearers are Joe Gotthelf, Joe Nave, Kyle Clayton, Dr. Louis Gotthelf, Gabe Gotthelf, and Dr. Robert Marino.