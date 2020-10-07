1/1
Janice Louise Koenig Ross
Janice Louise Koenig Ross

Auburn - Janice Louise Koenig Ross, 94, of Auburn, AL, passed away October 4th. A well-regarded fine artist specializing in larger than life size portraits, Janice worked as a Professor of Art at Tuskegee Institute for 23 years, retiring in 1991.

While teaching, she lectured in her field and was an artist-in-residence in cross-cultural study tours with several programs. As a freelance artist, Ms. Ross' work has been included the Montgomery Art Guild Museum and the Montgomery Art Guild Bank. Her works won cash awards and several Merit Awards, as well as the Myrtle Cohen and the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Awards.

Janice is survived by her husband, artist Conrad Ross; their three children: Katherine Ross (Timothy Morrison), Joseph Ross (Leslie Creel Ross) and Rachel Barker (George Barker); her sister: Mary Elizabeth Campbell of Concord, CA; six grandchildren: Emily Pearl Buice, Sarah Louise Buice, Samuel Aaron Ross, William Isaac Ross, Lauren Elizabeth Ross, Tucker Paul Morrison; and two beloved step-grandchildren: Ellen Ruth Barker and Jason Andrew Barker.

Full obituary at Jeffcoat -Trant Funeral Home jeffcoattrant.com. A memorial of Janice's life and art will be held at a future date. Please share your memories of Janice to: JaniceRossMemories@auuf.org where they will be compiled and made accessible through the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship website: https://auuf.org/.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
