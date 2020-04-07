Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Prattville Memory Gardens
1979 - 2020
Jared Ralph Crawford Obituary
Jared Ralph Crawford

Prattville - Crawford, Jared Ralph, 40, of Prattville, AL, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Jared was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Jeanette Crawford; and his maternal grandparents, Chester and Mary Jo Chandler. He is survived by his son, Ty Crawford; his father, Jim Crawford; his mother, Kathy Hill (James); sister, Lindsay Crum (Ryan); brother, Jeremy Crawford; a host of step-brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends; and his four footed companion, Taz. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family, or any more than 10 people must remain in their vehicle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Alabama Teen Challenge, Selma, AL.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
