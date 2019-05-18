Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Snowdoun Valley Missionary Baptist Church
1784 Hobbie Road
Montgomery, AL
Hope Hull - Ms. Jasmine Tomieka Davis, a resident of Hope Hull, AL transitioned to be with God on May 11, 2019. Her homegoing celebration will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Snowdoun Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1784 Hobbie Road, Montg., AL with Eulogist Bishop La Shelia Garrett (Covenant Christian Church) and Pastor George W. Price officiating. Interment will be at the Church Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Davis will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 18, 2019
