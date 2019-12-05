Services
Peace Mortuary & Funeral Services - Montgomery
3048 Dorchester Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36116
(334) 356-7162
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park
J.B. Patterson

Mr. J. B. Patterson 72, passed on November, 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park, Rev. Willie Welch III pastor, Rev. Sylvester Poole Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at the White Cloud Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Ramer, AL.

