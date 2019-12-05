|
J.B. Patterson
Mr. J. B. Patterson 72, passed on November, 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park, Rev. Willie Welch III pastor, Rev. Sylvester Poole Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at the White Cloud Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, Ramer, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019