J.E. WoodMontgomery - J.E. Wood passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Appointed by the residents as "Mayor" of Cantelou Road, he enjoyed visiting with the neighbors and keeping a watch out in the neighborhood. He loved talking to folks near and far away. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Turman; and brothers, Joe Wood, Jack Wood, and J.T. Wood. Survivors include his sisters, Betty Wood, Frances Wood, and Evelyn Mann. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Leak Memory Chapel at 12:00 noon with a chapel service at 2:00pm with Rev. Clifton Cobb and Rev. Jason Crandall officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Mann, Bud Warner, Tony Soto, Randy McInnnis, Dana Myers, and Moose Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Kummel, Willey Dougherty, Robert Cabaniss, and Mike McGarlliard.