Jean Burt Myrick
Montgomery - Jean Burt Myrick, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 17, 2019. Jean was a loving Mamma, Grand mommy to 12, great grandmother to 21, aunt to numerous nephews and nieces, and loyal friend to many. She loved her family and they in turn loved and adored her. Jean was a lifelong resident of Montgomery and the last surviving child of Albert and Consuela Burt. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen Ciniglio and Margaret Thomas, and her brothers David, Raymond, Thomas, and Mack Burt. Jean grew up in the house her father built at 3 Olive Street and spent her formative years playing in nearby Oak Park, or she liked to say "I was raised in Oak Park". Jean was a member of Lanier HS Class of 1943 but the regulations of the day did not allow her to remain in school and graduate once she married. On Nov 21, 1941, Jean married the love of her life George "Buster" Myrick. Shortly thereafter, George entered the US Army and Jean followed him first to Camp Polk, La., then Camp Coxum, CA and finally Ft Benning, GA before his unit, 48th Armored Infantry Batt, deployed to Europe for the D-Day invasion and she returned to Montgomery. George returned from the war in Oct 1945 and he and Jean began their family. While Buster began his career working with his father-in-law at Burt Boiler Works (now Burt Steel), Jean was a stay at home Mom. Jean insured that her children enjoyed a safe, secure and loving home filled with smells of delicious home cooked meals. In1960, Jean completed a nursing program sponsored by St. Margaret's Hospital and was designated LPN. She decided to enter the work force so that she and George could afford to send their 4 children to college. She worked private duty for a number of years and was a loyal and devoted employee of Dr.'s Jack and Verna Wool for 33 years; finally retiring in 2012 at the ripe old age of 87. Jean was called to be a nurse by both temperament and interest; she nursed her family with wisdom, love, support, and great food. Her home was the center of the extended family in all respects; all holidays and important dates were spent at Mamma's.
Jean was predeceased by her loving husband George and beloved son William Albert "Bill" Myrick. She is survived by sons David {Dianne}, Rick {Joy}, daughter Barbara, 6 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who will miss her dearly. The family wishes to thank all those family members and friends who called and checked on her, and helped her in so many ways after George died. Jean was a member of Highland Avenue Baptist Church and loved and appreciated her church family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 12;00pm-1:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a funeral service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her six grandsons, Martin, John, Evan, Zach, Zane, and George Ed. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Ciniglio, Bo Burt, Tom Burt and the deacons of HABC. Jean's family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to HABC., P.O. Box 70006, Montgomery, Al. 36107.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 19 to June 20, 2019