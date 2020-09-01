Jean Dunn Spiro
Montgomery - Jean Dunn Spiro, a long-time resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Jean, who was affectionately known as "Nana" by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died at the age of 92.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband Walter, along with her two daughters Debra S. Murphy (Jim) and Teri S. Phillips (Eddie). Also she leaves behind four grandchildren Erin McLain (James Carpenter), Whitney P. Brooks, Preston E. Phillips (Celeste) and Troy Murphy (Morgan). Also she is survived by her sister Jo Anne Joyce, sister-in-law Betty Jean Blackwood, and great-grandchildren Ashley J. Carpenter, James Carpenter, and Mattie Grace Brooks, along with a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter Ashley Kaitlyn McLain.
Funeral services will be held at Dalraida Church of Christ on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., with visitation held one hour prior. A graveside service will follow at Alabama Heritage. Presiding ministers will be Claude Flynn, Charlie Boddy, and Doug Smith. Pallbearers will be Larry Stowe, Bill Pemberton, Harold Hunt, Bill Johnson, Sam Dendy and Dennis Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders at the Dalraida Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name can be made to Agape of Montgomery or to the Dalraida Church of Christ Missions Fund, 3740 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery AL 36109 or the Faulkner University Scholarship Fund. The family wants to acknowledge deep appreciation to special nurses Jaunia Pearson and Rose Brown and to staff members at Kindred Hospice who all made it possible for our beloved Jean to spend her last days with her family and friends surrounding her daily with love, seeing her medical needs met at home. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheriategefh.com