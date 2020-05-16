Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lindbergh Jones


1927 - 2020
Jean Lindbergh Jones Obituary
Jean Lindbergh Jones

Montgomery - went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 14, 2020. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Dorothy Irene (Pfau) Jones, son, Nathan Lee Jones (Lori Jones) and daughter, Joelen Dee (Vaughn) Jones. He was Pop Pop to 4 beloved granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren.

Jean was born in Vernon, Alabama on September 26, 1927 to Walter and Lela Jones. He had 4 brothers and 1 sister. He served 3 years in the U.S. Navy, 20 years in the Air Force and 1 year in the Reserves. He retired from the military in 1969. He retired from the State of Alabama in 1981. He was a faithful member of Catoma Street Church of Christ for 50 years, assuming various roles of leadership. When Catoma Street closed its doors, he became a member of the University Church of Christ for 3 more years. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 3 pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL., 36109, the family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 16 to May 17, 2020
