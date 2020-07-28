1/1
Jean May
Jean May

Montgomery - Jean Caro May (nee Willie Jean Caro) passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 25, 2020. Jean is survived by Ike, her husband of 65 years and their children and spouses: Stan (Michael), Bruce (Patrece) and Rob; grandchildren, Alex, Catherine, Ryan and Stuart, Robert, Frances (Andrew), and Rebecca; and great-granddaughters Rosaleigh and Andalee. Services will be held at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with a. visitation at 10:00 AM, The service will be live streamed on Leak Memory Chapel's Facebook page,. For the complete obituary please visit www.Leak-Mc.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
