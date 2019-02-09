|
|
Jeanette Orr
Eufaula - Graveside service for Mrs. Jeanette Orr, age 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, were held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at Rocky Mount Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Chris Toole officiated with Kent Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mrs. Orr went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
Born August 15, 1934, in Montgomery, Mrs. Orr was the daughter of the late Hilliard Grady and Florence Mitchell Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edward Orr, Sr.; siblings, Billy Ward, Carl Ward, H.J. Ward, Michael Ward, Virginia Billy, and Helen Ledbetter.
Jeanette was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. When she couldn't be with her family, she would call them on her cell phone. Jeanette said the most precious memory in her life is when she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She loved attending church and worship services. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. In her early years she was a secretary for the state of Alabama.
Mrs. Orr left behind to cherish her memories, one son; James (Teresa) Orr, Jr., Eufaula; two daughters, Brenda Hanie, Eufaula, Karen Holland, Georgetown, Ga.; one brother, Thomas (Mary) Ward, Birmingham; six grandchildren, Christopher Heath, Chanet Long, Amanda Hanie, Jeremy Hanie, Jamie Orr, Summer Orr; and three great grandchildren, Asher Long, Cason Long and Christian James Orr.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019