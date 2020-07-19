Jeanette Steedley Mellown
Prattville - Jeanette Steedley Mellown, 90, of Prattville, Alabama, passed away on July 16, 2020.
Jeanette was the daughter of Elbert and Mary Wimberly Steedley of Bay Minette, Alabama. She was the second oldest of their eight children.
Jeanette, or Net as her grandchildren affectionately called her, graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1948. She received her B.S. degree in secondary education from Livingston State Teachers' College, now known as the University of West Alabama, in 1952. While there, she met Billy Mellown, whom she married after graduation. Together they went to the University of Alabama where she received her M.A. degree in secondary education in 1956. Jeanette taught business and social studies for thirty years including teaching at Excel, Alexandria High School, Saks High School, and both Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High. She was a long time member of the teaching sorority Delta Kappa Gamma. Over the years she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and entertaining friends, coworkers, and family.
Jeanette and Billy were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church of Prattville for fifty-six years. They were also both active in the Autauga County Alabama Alumni Association for over twenty years.
Net and Pop both loved their family as they demonstrated by attending almost every event, both sporting and academic, in which their two grandsons ever participated.
She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, William Ewing Mellown, Jr., and her parents, Elbert and Mary Steedley. Jeanette is survived by her son, William Ewing Mellown, III (Linda); grandsons, William Mellown, IV,(Carrie), Matthew Mellown (Clara); and great grandchildren, Caroline Luckie Mellown, William Ewing Mellown, V, Charles Steedley Mellown; and her seven brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dr. and Mrs. William Mellown Endowed Scholarship, National Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486 or go online to http://alumni.ua.edu/scholarships
. Donations may also be made to Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 East Fourth Street, Prattville, Alabama 36067 or Blue Lake Methodist Camp, 8500 Oakwood Lane, Andalusia, Alabama 36420.