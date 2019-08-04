|
|
Jeanne Myers Wilson
Montgomery - Jeanne Myers Wilson passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda W. Dasinger (Hank); three grandsons, J. David Dasinger (Chanda); Michael J. Dasinger (Courtney); and Brandon W. Dasinger (Kelli); her great grandchildren, Aiden, Haley, Preston, Eli, Kenzie, Caleb, and Zendaya; and Bob's lifelong companion, Doug Ledbetter. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilson; her son, Robert William Wilson; her parents, Claude and Gertie Myers; her sister, Juanita Hester; and brother, Edward Myers.
Jeanne worked most of her career in Civil Service at Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell Air Force Base. She was a member of Dalraida United Methodist Church for 63 years. She had a compassionate heart and served others by visiting those who were homebound. She had a great love for cooking, antiquing, and family gatherings. She was married to her husband faithfully for 64 years before his passing. Visitation will be held at Dalraida UMC on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 1:30pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm officiated by her grandson, the Rev. Brandon W. Dasinger and assisted by Rev. Michael Cobb, pastor of Dalraida UMC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dalraida UMC.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 4, 2019