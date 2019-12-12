Services
Jeannine Smitherman Pryor

Jeannine Smitherman Pryor Obituary
Prattville - Pryor, Jeannine Smitherman, 78, resident of Prattville, AL went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Prattville Memory Gardens on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Travis Coleman officiating and Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Pryor was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph R. Smitherman. She is survived by her loving husband, Calvin Pryor; one daughter, Marianne Smitherman (Jeff Justice); one granddaughter, Landon Justice; two sisters, Sonya Murphree and Emilyn Gipson (Phillip); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Prattville Memorial one-hour prior to service.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
